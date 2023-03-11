Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innospec worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Innospec by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Innospec by 296.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $639,693.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $639,693.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,159 shares of company stock worth $232,629 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.