Algert Global LLC Sells 54,713 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,713 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

