Algert Global LLC Sells 54,713 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,713 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.46 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Articles

