Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

AQN opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

