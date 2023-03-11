Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $96.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,278,742 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,080,584 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

