Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.