Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 232,868 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,868 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Atlassian worth $398,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 8.4 %

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,167,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,167,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock worth $40,827,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $155.78 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.