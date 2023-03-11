Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232,138 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.39% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $344,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

