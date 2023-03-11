Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 49,965 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $250,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,714,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,041,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 194.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

