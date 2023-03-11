Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 103,314 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $300,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,480.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,397.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,063.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

