Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,284,566 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,284,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.96% of Etsy worth $497,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Insider Activity

Etsy Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.