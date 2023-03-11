Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $466,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.87 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

