Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,772 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Humana worth $335,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $479.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

