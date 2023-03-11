Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Ryan A. Milburn Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $45.75 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.