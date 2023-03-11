Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $7.83. Allkem shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 6,801 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Trading Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.