Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 2,519,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,471. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

