Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 60200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

