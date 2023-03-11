Amaze World Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $38.92 million and approximately $39,971.38 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

