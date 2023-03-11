Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Brian C. White Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ambarella

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

