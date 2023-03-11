AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

NASDAQ UHALB opened at $53.12 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

