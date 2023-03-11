Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameresco worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $20,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 116,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

