American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 2.4%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $42.83. Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Customer Satisfaction ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

