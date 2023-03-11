American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.59% of American Electric Power worth $2,483,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

