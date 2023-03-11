American Lithium (CVE:LI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.08

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as low as C$3.65. American Lithium shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 296,940 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.91.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

