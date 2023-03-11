American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 337.0% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.3 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 42,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

