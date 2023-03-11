Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 14th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 338.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
COLD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,066,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
