Amp (AMP) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Amp (AMP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Amp has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $146.28 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00436617 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,045.35 or 0.29512437 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
