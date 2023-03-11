Ampleforth Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $48.44 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $48.44 million and $2.18 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00015589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

