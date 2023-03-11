Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $37.04

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

