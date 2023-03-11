Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $120.07

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 304,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Phillips 66 by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 564,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

