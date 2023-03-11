Analysts Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $66.00

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.
