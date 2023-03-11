Analysts’ Upgrades for March 11th (AA, AMKR, BOX, FOLD, GMED, HBCP, HCKT, HRTG, IHG, MRVL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 11th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
