Analysts’ Upgrades for March 11th (AA, AMKR, BOX, FOLD, GMED, HBCP, HCKT, HRTG, IHG, MRVL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 11th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

