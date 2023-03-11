Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as high as C$5.01. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 8,851 shares.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.