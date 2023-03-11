Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,746,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.23% of AON worth $2,342,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.46 and a 200-day moving average of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

