Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

