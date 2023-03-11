Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of APGOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

About Apollo Silver

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.