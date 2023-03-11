Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.