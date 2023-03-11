Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Applied Materials worth $325,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

