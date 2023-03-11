Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

