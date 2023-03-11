ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.12. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 37,317 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

