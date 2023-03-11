ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.12. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 37,317 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.