Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

