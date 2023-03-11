Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $78.50 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.