Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Down 97.4% in February

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 972,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,543. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

