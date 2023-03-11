Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.75. 110,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $569.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.