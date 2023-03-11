Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $20,693,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $146.46. 2,907,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,740. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

