Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,571,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 946,625 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $5.36.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 474,105 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

