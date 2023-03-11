Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.45 ($2.60) and last traded at €2.46 ($2.62). Approximately 2,987,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.52 ($2.68).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.04) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

