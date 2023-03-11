ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.11 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00224983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,418.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04340417 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,150,197.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

