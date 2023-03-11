ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0413 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and $4.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04340417 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,150,197.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

