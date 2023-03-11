Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 100,420 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Quanterix comprises about 1.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Quanterix worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 24.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 128.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 121.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 48.5% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

Quanterix stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.